BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Parks and Recreation Director David Langhorst, 61, announced Wednesday he will retire from the post.

Langhorst said his legacy would include rebuilt interpretative programs, improved staff pay and morale, and a new Visitor’s Center at Lake Cascade State Park.

“I’ve had some great opportunities and responsibilities over my career, but nothing will match working with you all,” Langhorst told employees. “I am very pleased with the work we’ve accomplished.”

Langhorst started in the job in 2014, after serving five years on Idaho State Tax Commission, and three terms in the Idaho Legislature.