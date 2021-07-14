BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of frontline Idaho State Police personnel received their $1,000 “Defend the Police” bonuses last Friday.

Governor Brad Little announced in May he would show law enforcement that Idaho “backs the blue” by providing the $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to more than 360 commissioned officers and regional communications center personnel at the Idaho State Police.

“Idaho truly is a state that ‘backs the blue.’ While other places seek to ‘defund the police,’ here in Idaho we are defending the police! Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us. The $1,000 ‘Defend the Police’ payments are one small way we can recognize their courage and sacrifice,” Governor Little said.

The post State police start receiving “Defend the Police” bonuses appeared first on Local News 8.