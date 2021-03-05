CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming state Rep. Chuck Gray announced on Thursday he will run against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary for the state’s at-large district.

Gray, who announced his run on social media and in a statement, becomes the latest challenger that will seek to unseat the congresswoman after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

“It’s time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C. elitists,” Gray said in a tweet. “Join me on my journey as I seek the Republican nomination for the United States Congress.”

The conservative Republican from Casper filed relevant paperwork on Monday with the Federal Elections Commission.

Gray has served as a state lawmaker representing House District 57 since 2017 and has prided himself as a Trump ally.

He had called Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as “disgraceful.” Gray also pressed for her resignation and censorship.

The Wyoming Republican Party had voted to censure her in February, as did many county-level parties.

Trump’s allies in Congress have pushed for a challenger who can oust Cheney, who is the third-highest ranking Republican in the House.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard announced in January his intention to run against Cheney in the primary.

The post State Rep. Chuck Gray to run against Cheney in GOP primary appeared first on Local News 8.