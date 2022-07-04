BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) identifies opportunities in outdoor recreation and allows the state and partners to access federal grants for improvements to parks, playgrounds and other facilities.

A draft of the 2023-2027 plan is available on the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website where the plan and supporting documents are accessible. The site also has an electronic form to submit comments.

The comment deadline is July 18, 2022, after which the feedback will be incorporated into the final plan, which will be sent to the National Park Service for review and approval.

An approved plan allows the department and partners to access some $10 to 12 million a year in grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and other sources, helping to acquire and develop trails, playgrounds, ballfields and other facilities to enhance outdoor recreation across Idaho. For more information on recreational grants, please see the “Grants” page at www.parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.

