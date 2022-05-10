KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Voters have the chance to hear from all of the statewide GOP candidates in an online forum Tuesday, May 10.

The republican candidates for U.S. Senator, U.S. Congressman, Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and Superintendent of Public Instruction will be featured.

Each of them will be part of a ten minute one-on-one conversation.

The forum is being hosted by the Idaho Young Republicans.

The live stream begins at 7 pm.

Watch the live stream here.

The 2022 primary elections are May 17.

