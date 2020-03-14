BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The stage is set for the May 19th primary elections in Idaho. The candidate filing deadline passed at the close of business Friday.

At the top of the ballot, Republican Senator James Risch filed for re-election. Two democrats have filed for the seat; Paulette Jordan of Plummer and Jim Vandermass of Eagle. Ray Writz will run in the Constitution Party and Natalie Fleming as an Independent. Her name will appear on the November ballot.

Second District Republican Congressman Mike Simpson filed for re-election. He will face Kevin Rhoades of Boise on the GOP ballot in May. Democrat C. Aaron Swisher, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law, and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (aka Marvin Richardson of Emmett) are un-opposed.

First District Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher faces a challenge from Nicholas Jones of Boise. Two Democrats have filed. They are Staniela Niklova of Moscow, and Rudy Soto of Nampa. Libertarian Joe Evans also filed.

In contested legislative races in eastern Idaho, three republicans; Kevin Cook, Adam Frugoli, and Jeff Thompson, all of Idaho Falls will face off in District 30. There were no other candidates in any other party.

In District 31A, Republicans David Cannon and Chad Cole, both of Blackfoot, will pair off in May. In District 31B, Republcan Donavan Harrington will challenge inumbent Julianne Young, both of Blackfoot. Democrat Travis Oler of Shelley is unopposed in the primary.

In District 32B, Republican Dave Radford will challenge incumbent Chad Chrstiensen, both of Ammon. Bill Leake is running on the Democratic ticket.

In District 33 B, Republican Marco Erickson will challenge incumbent Bryan Zollinger, both of Idaho Falls. David Roth will be unopposed on the Democratic card.

In District 33A, Democrat Miranda Marquit and Republican Barbara Ehardt are unopposed in their primary campaigns.

In District 34, BYU Idaho student Jacob Householder will face Doug Ricks for the Republican Senate nomination. Both candidates live in Rexburg.

In District 34A, Republicans Shane Ruebush and Jon Weber, both of Rexburg will face off.

And in District 34B, Ron Nate of Rexburg will challenge Britt Raybould of St. Anthony on the Republican ticket.

Republicans Jud Miller of Rigby and Van Burtenshaw of Terreton are seeking the District 35 Senate nomination.

In District 35A Republicans Karey Hanks of St. Anthony and Jerald Raymond of Menan will pair off.

And, in District 35B Republicans Rod Furniss of Rigby and George Judd of Lewisville will be on the ballot.

You can see the full list of statewide candidates here.