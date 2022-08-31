BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are taking shape as residents of Idaho wait in anticipation of the return of the East Idaho State Fair.

But, this weekend’s weather forecast predicts an extreme heat wave coming in for the first few days of the fair. Fairgoers will be in for 100-degree weather on Friday and Saturday.

Fair directors are encouraging everyone to come prepared.

“We look forward to everyone arriving prepared for the sun, which means bring your sunscreen. Make sure to wear a hat. Come with your water bottles so that you can fill them up at our watering hole in various places that you’re able to fill up with water,” East Idaho State Fair director Brandon Bird said.

We’re also asked to be on the lookout for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. And if you start to feel ill, head for the first aid station.

“Every year, we have a great team of EMTs that are here that deal with those kinds of issues, first aid issues. They do a great job. They’re very well trained. They’re in four locations throughout the fairgrounds, easy to find. And if you’re feeling a little lightheaded, you can count on them being able to help you get back up on your feet,” Bird said.

But even with the extreme heat, directors say there’s still plenty to do at the fair

“We found in 2019 when it was kind of warm that people found their way into buildings and got to see some of the things that they weren’t used to seeing,” Bird said. “And so we look forward to people coming out enjoying everything the fair has to offer on these sunny days.”

If you need a break from the heat, head to one of the shaded areas around the park.

The East Idaho State Fair opens Friday, September 2. For more information on fair times and activities, click HERE.

The post Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair appeared first on Local News 8.