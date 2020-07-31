Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With the temperatures rising and more people getting away, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says water safety is more important than ever.

“Better to be safe, than sorry,” Sgt. Jeff Edwards said.

Whether it is boating. fishing, or swimming, the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to stay safe as the temperatures rise.

“People need to be prepared for basically any situation that may cause an issue,” Edwards said. “For example, you know something as simple as a canoe turning over, things like that. So as simple as wearing a life preserver could save a life.”

With safety as a top priority, Edwards says officers can give you a ticket for operating under the influence on a watercraft.

“It’s an OUI,” Edwards said. “Operating a vessel, while under the influence. But it doesn’t have to have a motor on it or be on a boat. It can be a canoe, going down the river, and that is operating a vessel.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it is important to have safety in mind when getting to the water.

“And if you want to return home to your family, please put on a seatbelt it does save lives,” Edwards said.