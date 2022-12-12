CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Daniel Stebner to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Fremont County. Stebner’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Wesley Roberts.

Since 2013 Stebner has served as Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney in Fremont County. From 2011-2013 he served as Judicial Law Clerk for the Ninth Judicial District Court in Fremont County under Judge Norman Young. A Wyoming native, Stebner earned his Bachelors and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming. He resides in Lander with his wife and children.

“Dan is uniquely qualified and situated to serve as the Circuit Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District,” Governor Gordon said. “His familiarity with the community and his experience in criminal matters will allow him to quickly come up to judicial speed. He will serve Fremont County well.”

“I am humbled and honored to be named to the circuit court bench,” Stebener said. “I have had the opportunity to practice at the Circuit court level on criminal and county matters, and look forward to serving the people of Fremont County.”

The post Stebner to be Circuit Court Judge for Ninth Judicial District appeared first on Local News 8.