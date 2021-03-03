BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Three business and education leaders recently joined the Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation’s board of directors.

They are Christine Frei, Dr. Angela Hemingway and Hayley Rambur.

Frei is executive director of Clearwater Economic Development Association in Lewiston. She manages workforce development initiatives and community training programs. During her two decades at CEDA, Frei has secured almost $9 million in grant funding to support business and community projects. She has served on the board of directors of the Economic Districts of Idaho for 15 years and is currently board president.

As T-Mobile’s K-12 education industry segment advisor, Dr. Hemingway drives business in targeted verticals within government and federal accounts and is helping launch new fixed-mobile convergence solutions nationwide. She is the STEM Action Center’s former executive director and also worked at the Idaho State Department of Education in a variety of roles, including director of assessment and accountability.

Dr. Hemingway spent a decade as a STEM teacher in Kuna, Boise, and Meridian, as well, and served as an adjunct instructor of biology, microbiology, and teacher education at Boise State University for more than 20 years.

Rambur is the community education manager at Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) in Donnelly. She uses her background in geology and secondary education to communicate the environmental, ecological, and socioeconomic benefits of mining and the Stibnite Gold Project with a focus to enhance STEM opportunities for young people in Idaho.

“We are excited to have three exceptional women who represent STEM businesses and stakeholder groups join our foundation’s board of directors,” STEM Action Center’s interim executive director Dr. Maguire said. “In addition to lending us their incredible expertise, Christine and Hayley help make the board more geographically representative of the state. And Angela, as the STEM Action Center’s original executive director, brings invaluable continuity, and we are thrilled she will continue to play a role in its future.”

The new board members join board president Dr. David Hill from the State Board of Education, board secretary and Micron Technology Foundation K12 programs manager Laurie Anderson, board treasurer and IBL Events co-owner Nick Aldinger, and board member and J.R. Simplot Co. Environmental engineer Molly Pricket.

