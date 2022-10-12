IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Now in its 4th year, STEM at the Museum is an interactive event full of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics presentations, workshops and demonstrations for students and the community.

Both young, and young of heart, learn how fun and exciting STEM can be and what it means to be a part of careers that can change the world.

The day offers hands on workshops and presentations for Kindergarten through 8th grade students in chemistry, medicine, physics, robotics, nuclear energy, space exploration, computer simulation and much more.

Presenters from INL, the Idaho Section of the American Nuclear Society, Idaho Falls Zoo, Nuclear Space Battery and NASA and many other STEM contributors show how extraordinary and fun STEM education can be.

Some of the workshops include hands on chemistry and radiochemistry projects, how explosions work, how robots are used in surgery, the physics of light, how a nuclear reaction works and nuclear batteries that propel NASA missions to Mars.

Students from Eastern Idaho schools become Scientists and Engineers for a day, to explore and learn about STEM in interactive and fun sessions at the Museum of Idaho from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

