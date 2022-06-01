IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory is announcing the second year of its STEM Scholars Camp summer program.

This year’s theme is “Paving the Path to Net-Zero.”

One-week camp sessions will run during July for students entering grades one to 12. Using a place-based learning approach, STEM Scholars Camp focuses on age-appropriate scientific research questions and real-world problem solving. STEM Scholars Camp is free for all participants, with supplies, lunch and snacks provided.

Camp weeks:

July 5-8: grades one to two

July 11-15: grades three to five

July 18-22: grades three to five

July 25-29: grades six to eight and grades nine to 12

Each day, camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and scholars will be dropped off and picked up at University Place in Idaho Falls.

Most STEM Scholars lessons and activities will be held at University Place and nearby outdoor locations but will also include field work, hands-on activities and some outings with travel on INL buses.

Click here to register your student.

For more information, contact Sunshine Shepherd (970-442-1844).

