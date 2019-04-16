Stephane Henderson: Texas authorities boost reward in bid to solve 1993 cold case

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1993 disappearance of Hockley County resident Stephane Meeks Henderson.

An increased reward of up to $6000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced as part of the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program.

According to DPS, Stephane was 21 years old when she disappeared from her Levelland, Texas home on Nov. 27, 1993. She had reportedly called her grandmother to come to pick her up but was gone by the time her grandmother arrived.

Ricky Don Henderson, her husband, told authorities at the time that Stephane had left with friends from Hobbs, NM. Stephane has not been seen since. She would be 46 years old now.

The Texas Rangers are asking the public for any information that helps solve this crime.

