BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A youth-led initiative to change adult attitudes about selling and providing alcohol to minors will launch on Black Friday at liquor stores across the state.

This public awareness campaign represents a continuing partnership between the Idaho Office of Drug Policy (ODP), the Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD) and 19 community prevention organizations to bring attention to the issue of underage drinking during the holiday season—when youth are more likely to get alcohol from adults they already know.

“We know that 43 percent of Idaho youth who drink underage usually obtain alcohol by someone giving it to them, including through adults 21 and older who can purchase it legally,” said Marianne King, Director of the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.

Students from local community and school-based leadership groups are working with participating ISLD stores to spread “Sticker Shock” waves across Idaho. Their goal: reach adults who might be willing to buy alcohol for— or make alcohol available to— youth under 21.

According to Director King, “This important campaign encourages Idaho adults to join us in keeping Idaho kids alcohol-free, not only during the holiday season but year-round.”

Student volunteers will place eye-catching stickers on the bags that customers use to carry their purchases from liquor stores. The “Providing alcohol to minors under 21 is against the law.” stickers stand out on the store bags and provide a strong reminder to “Keep Idaho youth alcohol-free.”

The Liquor Stores in Idaho appreciate our partnership with the ODP on the sticker shock campaign,” said Jeff Anderson, Director of the Idaho State Liquor Division. “Our job is to responsibly offer spirits to Idahoans.

