The described areas in the closure #04-13-22-508 are:

Ebenezer Bar Recreation Site (effective August 24, 2022): The portion of the Ebenezer Bar Recreation site between the Salmon River Road #60030 and the Salmon River. Township 23 North, Range 16 East, Section 19.

The lower portion of the Ebenezer Bar recreation site will be used as crew camp, as well as materials and heavy equipment staging for reconstruction of the bridge.

Stoddard Trail Head (effective September 6, 2022): The entire Stoddard Trailhead from the edge of the Salmon River to the base of the talus slope, excluding traffic on the Salmon River Road # 60030. Township 23 North, Range 15 East, Section 28.

The Stoddard trailhead is the only location within several miles of the bridge site suitable for staging materials, vehicles, and heavy equipment for the project. Materials needed at the bridge site will be transferred to smaller vehicles at the trail head for the last ½ mile movement to the bridge. This staging location is necessary to safely operate as there is no location beyond the trailhead and before Cache Bar that large tractor trailers can turn around.

The bridge site is small on steep slopes between the road and river. Staging materials and equipment at the trailhead enables construction managers to maintain safety at the bridge site while minimizing the time needed to move materials and equipment to the site when needed. If the trailhead was not used, the only option would be to stage the vehicles, equipment, and materials along the inside portion of the road. This would limit travel space for road users and necessitate completely blocking the road to move materials and equipment when needed.

Stoddard Bridge Site (effective September 6, 2022): The area within an 800-foot radius of the bridge north tower site, extending to either side of the Salmon River, but excluding traffic on the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road #60030. Township 23 North, Range 15 East, Section 33.

The structure of the new Stoddard bridge will be twice the size of the original bridge. The original towers were 35 feet tall and 14 feet wide. The new tower will be 65 feet tall and 22 feet wide. The increased size of the new bridge is necessary to meet current standards for bridge loading, wind stability, and avalanche survivability.

The above-Described Areas are within the proclaimed and administrative boundaries of the North Fork Ranger District, Salmon-Challis National Forest, Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further information on the Stoddard Bridge Construction Project can be found at https://bit.ly/3TdbwIe.

The post Stoddard Bridge construction closure appeared first on Local News 8.