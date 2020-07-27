TETON COUNTY – The Teton County, Wyoming, Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into cars on Teton Pass, stealing credit cards, and purchasing items with the stolen cards at Target in Ammon, Idaho.

According to a press release, cars parked at the Phillips Trailhead on Teton Pass on July 22 were broken into. At least four cars had damage to the driver’s side door, with cash and credit cards stolen from the vehicles. The suspects then used the credit cards to purchase approximately $5,500 of merchandise at Target in Ammon, Idaho.

Anyone who has information about the car break-ins on Teton Pass or saw anything suspicious is asked to call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 307-733-2331.