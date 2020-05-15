Evan Farrell

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Chubbuck Police Department reports a 27-year-old Auburn Washington man was arrested Thursday after a stolen vehicle and firearms were recovered.

At approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Norcrest in reference to an illegal parking complaint.

Once the officers arrived, a vehicle was located blocking a private driveway occupied by 27-year-old Evan Farrell of Auburn Washington.

Officers investigated and discovered the Ford pickup Farrell was in was reported stolen from Baker City, Oregon on Wednesday.

Two firearms that were in the pickup at the time of the theft were also reported stolen by the victim in Oregon, and both firearms were located by CPD officers during the course of their investigation.

Farrell was placed into custody by officers on scene and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony possession stolen firearms, felony possession of a control substance (amphetamines), as well as possession of paraphernalia.

Farrell was booked on the listed charges at the Bannock County Detention Center.

Chubbuck police remind you to always lock your vehicles and to never leave valuables in your vehicle unattended.

