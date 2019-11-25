News

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Power crews were braving the cold temperatures Monday night to begin installing the traffic light system at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Ammon Road.

Arco Electric is doing the installation. One of the workers told KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz that they planned to have all the cross-arms installed by Tuesday morning because doing the work during the overnight hours was much simpler with less traffic.

Kunz asked when the entire stoplight system would be completely functional. The worker said they hope to have it working by Thanksgiving, weather permitting and no unforeseen circumstances. The temperature was 14 degrees at 11:00 p.m.

Traffic at the intersection will be affected during times that crews are busy working. Traffic signs and flaggers are in place to help guide drivers through the four-way stop intersection.