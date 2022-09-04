POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho announced its 2022 conference – titled “Stories of Hope Across the Lifespan” – will be held Sept. 9.

The conference will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building’s ballroom.

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho is inviting community members to attend its annual conference to learn about actions individuals can take to prevent suicide and better support those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Continuing education units will be available for professionals.

The conference keynote speaker will be a video of Emma Benoit as she discusses her struggle with suicidal ideation and what she has done to bring awareness of suicide prevention to others.

“The education of suicide awareness is key to the prevention of suicide,” said John Aebischer, chair of the conference planning committee and chair of Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho. “This year we have the opportunity to learn from individuals from each age range and how suicide has affected them. This will be helpful in learning ways to prevent suicide with whomever we are working with.”

The goals of the conference are to increase knowledge about suicide, to reduce stigma related to emotional health challenges, and to challenge each attendee to take at least one action to reduce suicide.

Such actions might include taking a suicide prevention training like QPR, Mental Health First Aid, or ASIST; attending awareness events; donating money; or simply reaching out to a loved one to see how they are doing.

Register for the conference here: https://bit.ly/3CobQ0O.

Additionally, the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by Idaho State University and Community Suicide Prevention, will begin on Idaho State’s quad in Pocatello on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

The post “Stories of Hope Across the Lifespan” Suicide Prevention Conference set for Sept. 9 appeared first on Local News 8.