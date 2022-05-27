FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid to upper 70’s. Southwest winds 10-15 MPH, increasing to 20-30 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms with highs into the lower 60’s, with winds at 10-20 MPH, gusts over 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Showers with thunderstorms, with a high near 55°. Chance of mountain snow showers with overnight lows into the mid to upper 30’s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with a high into the lower 50’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50’s.

