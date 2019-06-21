Strange orbs over Kansas City have locals contemplating aliens

Strange lights over Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday evening had locals – and even the National Weather Service – stumped for a while, according to reports.

The two white orbs were seen floating over the airport, prompting people to speculate about aliens on social media, according to KMBC.

“We honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter. In more than 600 replies some contemplated (cheekily) whether moon men had come to the Midwest

Even the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission had a little fun reminding people to put a fresh battery in their smoke alarms.

Finally, KMBC seemed to stop the out of this world conjecture. “You can relax now! @DARPA spokesperson tells me given the position, it is likely one of their balloons in test flight,” reporter William Joy tweeted.