IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Owens Family Lights at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls is offering “Music, Magic, and Illumination” this spooky season.

The free Halloween entertainment features synchronized lights and music on 88.5 FM for community members to watch the show from their car while listening to themed music on the radio.

The show began Friday, October 9, and runs through Halloween. The 30 minute show runs daily from 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM and repeats continuously throughout the evening, starting on the hour and half hour.

The “2020 Halloween Scare Fest, Stranger Things” event features 5 new songs and 3 from past events.

The songs include:

– Stranger Things

– Midnight

– Skull Bounce

– Best of Disney Princesses

– Pirates of the Carribbean

– Castle Party

– Bettly Juice – Day-O

– Best of Michael Jackson

“As you come to visit the Owens Family Lights, please remember we have neighbors. Our neighbors have children who could be sleeping, so please keep the noise level down. Please don’t block or park in their driveways. Turn your headlights off so others can enjoy the show, but leave your parking lights on for safety. Please do not litter,” the Owens family said on their website.

For more information you can visit the Owens Family Lights website here.