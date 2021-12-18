LK This 2020 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from Grace Monday night and recovered in Utah Thursday.

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – There has been a string of car thefts and burglaries in Caribou County recently.

Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz spoke with one of the victims who had her car stolen. The woman said her 2020 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from her driveway in Grace Monday night. It was recovered by police Thursday in Provo Canyon, Utah.

Caribou County Sheriff J. Adam Mabey spoke with Kunz and said he is aware of this case. He said he and his deputies are investigating this case and others. He wants to encourage homeowners to keep cars and homes locked at night, especially right now during the holidays. He also added that rural, less populated areas are often attractive.

