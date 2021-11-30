BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Election Office was busy Monday getting ready for Tuesday’s mayoral runoff.

Early voting showed very strong numbers with more than 2,800 people going into the election office to vote and more than 470 ballots were received by mail for the absentee voting.

Those numbers are higher than the early voting for the last election earlier this month.

The city will be selecting between incumbent Brian Blad and his challenger David Worley.

Back on Nov. 2, Blad won 46% of the vote with more than 5,000 votes while Worley received 34% of the vote with more than 3,700 votes.

Election officials say they are expecting some confusion Tuesday about who can vote.

“I want to be very clear because I am sure that we will have election day questions,” Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said. “To vote in this election you must live inside of the city limits. Your polling location will be the same as your normal polling location, but you must live inside the city limits to vote in this election. It doesn’t matter if you have a Pocatello address. You have to be in the city limits.”

There is also a mayoral runoff election Tuesday in Blackfoot.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The post Strong early voting numbers for Pocatello Mayoral runoff appeared first on Local News 8.