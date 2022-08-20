SALMON, Idaho – (KIFI) – The Salmon River Road will remain closed due to unsafe travel

conditions caused by debris – including large boulders and trees – that continue to be deposited on the road.

Operations has determined the need to conduct tactical firing operations along the Panther Creek Road between Beaver Creek and Trail Creek through the evening to hold the fire north east of Panther Creek. Road guards and pilot cars will be in place to provide for public and fire personnel safety.

It is critical the firefighters have access to work in this area and hold

the fire along the road to minimize potential for spread to the west side

of the road. Panther Creek Road is very narrow. There is little room for

traffic to turn around.

For current road status please call the Fire Information Line at 208-742-6690.

Weather is mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms bring threats of downdrafts and heavy isolated precipitation.

The fire remains active; however, moisture will moderate activity in light fuels. Heavier fuels will remain dry and available to burn. Downdrafts can push fire erratically especially where slope and fuels align.

Zone 15 has been added to “READY” status. Residents in Zone 1 and Zone 8 remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. For the latest on evacuations you can click here .

The post Strong thunderstorms fan Moose fire and debris block some roads appeared first on Local News 8.