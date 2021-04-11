POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – High levels of wind activity has affected Eastern Idaho in recent days.

On Saturday, winds over 50 miles per hour hit the entire region, spanning north of Rexburg to areas south of Pocatello.

Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls closed on Saturday due to the low visibility from the blowing dust.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“With the blowing dust, visibility is reduced, and we have areas like up near Blackfoot and then north of Idaho Falls near Osgood where we see visibilities that can drop down to a quarter of a mile or less,” said National Weather Service worker Mike Huston. “It makes it really treacherous, like driving into thick fog.”

Despite these weekend conditions, Huston expects things to clear up heading into next week.

“As we go into next week, I’m not seeing anything like this on the horizon,” Huston said. “We do have a low pressure system. It looks like it’s gonna settle right over the top of us, so we’ll have cooler temperatures and some precipitation across the area. So, it will look more like springtime weather.”

The post Strong winds continue to affect Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.