IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Despite the nice sunny day, Thursday’s wind was the talk of the town.

With gusts of more than 50 miles per hour, the wind may have changed some your plans.

That was the case for David O’Hrabka and his family who were visiting from out of town.

They were planning to go to the Tetons, but decided to stay in Idaho Falls and walk the greenbelt instead.

He says nothing was going to keep them inside.

“We decided to come out a pretty day. Even though it’s windy that really stop us. And we figured let’s do a few things at least instead of wasting the day so it’s not all that bad,” he said.

Idaho State Police tweeted this picture Thursday afternoon.

High winds caused a trailer to flip over on US 20 MP 355. pic.twitter.com/IJIt7Va5aT — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 19, 2022

