JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – A fire at a Jackson apartment complex caused extensive damage to several apartments.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were called to reports of a structure fire at the Blair Place Apartment Complex at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders observed flames coming from the third floor of apartment building 245.

Firefighters were able to successfully control the fire after arriving on the scene. Battalion Chief Mike Moyer says the fire was contained to the third floor and roof, causing fire damage to two apartments.

Other units on the first and second floor experienced water damage.

The fire alarm and sprinkler systems were activated and responsible for effectively alerting residents of the 14-unit building and for helping to control the fire.

“This is a good reminder to make sure your fire alarms and sprinkler systems are in working condition because they do make a difference,” Moyer said.

All residents were able to evacuate without injury and several pets were able to be evacuated; however, two pet birds did perish in the fire.

Residents will not be able to return to their apartments at least through Sunday as the fire department conducts its investigation and property managers assess the damage to fire alarm and suppression systems. Residents who were displaced were provided housing at a local hotel through Teton County Victim Services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS personnel will remain on the scene to monitor the building.

Approximately 40 firefighters responded from stations in Jackson, Adams Canyon, Hoback, Wilson, Teton Village Road, as well as the Teton Village Fire District and Teton County Emergency Management. The Jackson Police Department assisted with evacuations and traffic control.

If you were impacted by this fire and need of assistance, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RedCross.

The post Structure fire causes evacuation of 14 units at Blair Place Apartments appeared first on Local News 8.