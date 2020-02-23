News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a a structure fire in the 200 block of Gladstone around 10:30 this evening. The structure that was burning, a trailer, was a complete loss. There was a man inside when the fire started who was able to get out without being injured. The fire was contained to the one structure according to Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Idaho Falls Power was in route to turn off the utilities and Idaho Falls Police have parts of the street closed. No time was given when the area would be clear. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.