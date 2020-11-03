News

Sugar City, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Crews are still on the seen of a structure fire in Madison County.

The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. last night. After arriving at the scene, crews found the 60,000 square feet building fully engulfed in flames.

The warehouse roof collapsed at 12:20 a.m. this morning, with the second story of the office section of the building collapsing shortly after.

Mood Creek Produce boxes and packages potatoes and has been at this location since 1974. The loss is estimated to be approximately $7 million.

“We are sorry for the property owner’s loss,” said Madison Fire Chief Corey Child. “Offensive fighting tactics were initiated upon arrival, but due to the amount of fire load, crews switched to a defensive attack.”

The Madison Fire Department sent three engines, one ambulance and four command vehicles. Central Fire District and South Fremont Fire District both sent two engines. There is 22 personnel currently working at the scene and will be working late into the day.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries have been reported.