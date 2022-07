REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Police Department reports fire crews are working a structure fire on S Yellowstone near 5th South St.

The call came in a 4:54 a.m. Friday.

Police have multiple street closures in the area and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Emergency personnel and investigators are at the scene.

The post Structure fire in Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8.