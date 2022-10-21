REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday located at 160N. 1s t W. #12, Twin Pines Manor apartments in Rexburg.

At around 2:50 p.m., fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Wind was a significant factor in the spread of the fire. Eight apartments were affected by fire, smoke and water damage.

One person jumped out of a second-story window and was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital. There was an initial report of someone trapped in an apartment; however, after a search was conducted, it was revealed all occupants had evacuated.

The fire department sent two engines, one ambulance and three command vehicles, and the Central Fire District sent two engines as a mutual aid request. There were 19 personnel working the fire scene, and Rexburg Police Department officers also provided assistance.

“We’re grateful no one was significantly injured in this fire,” Madison Fire Department Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin said. “However, the occupants of all eight apartments have been displaced because of this fire and the damage caused throughout the apartment building.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Madison Fire Department and Rexburg Police Department. No firefighters have been injured. Crews will remain on scene into the evening to work on hot spots and flare-ups.

