As the nation enters an extraordinary lockdown to try to contain COVID-19, all Americans from the young to the old don't know how much their lives are about to change.

Assisted living residents are being isolated from family and friends to minimize their likelihood of getting the coronavirus.

Schools are shutting down “until further notice.”

Governor Brad Little has asked all Idahoans to work from home whenever possible, stay away from bars, restaurants and food courts and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

And with that, more and more of us are stuck at home. Some with family. Others, completely alone. But, amidst all that, there are still opportunities to make someone else’s day.

Mark Twain once said, “The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up.”

“We also know that from research on things like quarantine and isolation, staying socially connected is really important,” said Vaile Wright, a psychologist and director of clinical research and quality at the American Psychological Association. “Obviously that can be challenging right now because the whole point is not to have face-to-face contact.”

So Wright suggests thinking about ways you can connect virtually with family, friends and even the elderly, whether that’s texting, getting on the phone, video chatting, joining online communities or simply sending a note.

“I have some elderly friends who are in assisted living facilities that are locked down and I’ll say, ‘I’m thinking about you and hoping things are going okay.’ I’ll hear back sometimes that they appreciate that,” said Paul Rosenblatt, a psychologist and professor emeritus of family social science at the University of Minnesota.

Local assisted living centers are asking for letters, cards or colored pictures for the residents to help lift their spirits.

“A fun piece of mail would brighten their day,” wrote residential care administrator Connor Dabell.

You can send them to:

A Special Person

407 W 1st N

Rexburg, Idaho 83440

“When they see somebody that has gone out of their way to make something so sweet for them, it just brings them a smile,” Kathy Toole said.