This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail &amp; Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus. Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday, June 12 court hearing. (West Virginia Regional Jail &amp; Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail &amp; Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus. Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday, June 12 court hearing. (West Virginia Regional Jail &amp; Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A student who remains enrolled at West Virginia’s Marshall University despite a conviction for a 2016 attack against a female student is facing charges of assaulting two more women.

Court records filed Thursday show 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin was indicted on second-degree sexual assault charges involving two women in 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday, accused of violating probation for the previous case in which a student says she was raped in her dorm room in February 2016.

Hardin ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery in the 2016 case, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt. His lawyer in the probation matter, Kerry A. Nessel, declined comment Tuesday.

University spokeswoman Leah Payne says Hardin remains enrolled. She declined comment on a lawsuit the female student filed against Marshall.