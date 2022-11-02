MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho high school student died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while walking near the school.

The Meridian Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian behind hit by a vehicle around 7:45 a.m., police spokesperson Kelsey Johnston said. The pedestrian, a student at Meridian High School, died at the scene.

The student was walking across an intersection less than a mile from the school when the collision occurred. The driver stayed at the scene, and no charged had been filed Wednesday morning, Johnston said.

Authorities did not release the student’s name, but said family members had been notified.

The post Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school appeared first on Local News 8.