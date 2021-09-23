RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says a student is in custody for bringing a firearm to Rigby Middle School this morning.

The sheriff’s office says no shots were fired and there are no injuries.

The student was arrested by the resource officer.

The district said all students are safe, and school will continue at Rigby Middle School but parents may choose to pick up their students.

