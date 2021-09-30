RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Rigby High School are going viral for their solutions to the backpack ban Jefferson School District 251 put in place last week, after a 13-year-old female student brought a gun to school, less than 5 months after a shooting at the same school injured two students and a custodian.

The ban went into place the next day, and students found creative ways to still carry around their school supplies.

Baby strollers, laundry baskets,and garbage cans are among the solutions.

In a TikTok video posted by Savannah Bagley which has now gone viral, students can be seen using shopping carts, traffic cones, and even a popcorn machine to carry supplies.

The school district has not returned any phone calls or emails made to them for comment.