JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole High School students and others rallied Monday against our country’s increasing mass shootings.

The students say the shootings need to end.

The organizer of the event hopes people keep the discussion going to find solutions to prevent these kind of tragedies.

“Honestly I just hope that this spreads awareness and starts conversation about this problem,” Acacia Laprade said. “There’s been so many deaths from shootings just this year alone. Over 200 mass shootings. So I just hope that this event helps bring discussion and awareness.”

This rally coincided with a Jackson Town Council Meeting where Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson read a proclamation about National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

