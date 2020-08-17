POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For the first time since March 15, Idaho State University is bustling with students ready to learn, despite the pandemic.

Classes, both in-person and online, began for the fall semester on Monday.

After months of planning and tough decisions, the University is operating with safety in mind, according to Stuart Summers, the Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

“We spent the entire summer putting together plans and operational levels and focused on what it would like to be open this fall, and it’s exciting to now have the first day of classes and see that come together,” Summers said.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings inside all campus buildings. Despite the extremely high temperatures in Pocatello, most people walking outside on campus were wearing a face covering.

“We’re all ready for this, we’re all ready to be back to campus and focus on this new normal as best we can to get through this together,” Summers said.

The first day brings uncertainty about the future of the semester, as the possibility of moving to online-only courses is still very real.

“We also know it’s a long journey,” Summers said.

ISU set up contingency plans to move to complete distance-based learning if the pandemic progresses. But to avoid that, students are committed to what’s called the “Bengal Pledge.”

“It’s wearing a face covering, washing your hands, maintaining physical distance, and reporting any symptoms you have related to COVID-19,” Summers said.

ISU asks students to quickly self-report any symptoms related to COVID-19 to avoid any community spread on campus. To report symptoms, click here.