Studio Cover Session: Ana Arias sings “Say Something” by Great Big World

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー After placing in the Rexburg’s Got Talent competition earlier this year, Ana Arias performed on Studio Cover Sessions on Friday, March 29.

14-year-old Arias sang “Say Something,” by Great Big World and is developing a social media presence to showcase her music. Arias’ can be found on most social media platforms under @ana_arias1212.

You can view the full performance of her Studio Cover Session below.