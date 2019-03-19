Studio Cover Session: Ashtyn Kuhn sings “All I Want” by Kodaline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Skyline High School senior Ashtyn Kuhn performed on KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Sessions on Friday, March 15.

Kuhn, who will be attending Brigham Young University – Idaho in the fall, told KID NewsRadio she chose to perform “All I Want” by Kodaline since it’s a personal favorite of hers.

“This is one of my favorite songs,” Kuhn said. “The song itself is like about someone like breaking up with someone and them wanting to find someone like them and fill the void.”

Watch Ashtyn Kuhn’s performance of “All I Want” by Kodaline