Studio Cover Session: Finnley sings “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー KID NewsRadio showcased their youngest Studio Cover Session performer to date on Friday, March 8.

10-year-old Finnley recently performed at Idaho Falls Got Talent and told KID NewsRadio she had fun, but also had to work to overcome some frightening moments.

“I’ve been performing, like on stage, for a while,” Finnley said. “It was pretty fun. It kind of scared me because I messed up like the first time. I tried to get back on track, but yeah, it was definitely kind of scary.”

Singing is in Finnley’s blood. The daughter of a singer, Finnley’s journey into music has included her mother and her singing group.

“I’ve always been a singer,” Finnley said. “Like me and my mom have sung since I was like really little and I joined S.O.S., Singers On Stage about two years ago and I’ve been singing with them. They’re the ones that introduced me to the Idaho Falls Got Talent.”

In fact, it was Finnley’s mom who helped her decide just the right song to showcase her incredible voice during Studio Cover Session, “You Say,” by Lauren Daigle.

“We were trying to find a song and she has loved this song forever,” Finnley said. “She thought this would be a good song to show off my voice.”

Watch Finnley’s performance below.