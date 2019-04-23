Studio Cover Session: Jordyn Teichert sings “Angel Bones” by Aley Underwood

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー If you ask Jordyn Teichert what instrument she enjoys playing most, she’ll quickly tell you it’s the guitar.

“I love playing it,” Jordyn Teichert told KID NewsRadio “I play piano too, but guitar is something I’ve really stuck with.”

Her passion for music not only drives her to better her talents, but also helped her learn her favorite song, “Angel Bones,” by Aley Underwood.

“I first heard this song in the movie called The Letter Writer,” Teichert said. “It’s always been one of my favorite songs and…I tried to find the chords and I couldn’t find any, so I ended up watching the movie and then writing the chords just listening from the movie.”

Teichert performed “Angel Bones” on KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Sessions on Friday, April 19. You can view her performance below.