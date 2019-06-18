Studio Cover Session: Kayla Brooks sings “Fix You” by Coldplay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Music has always been a part of Kayla Brooks’ life.

“We just always grew up listening to music, playing guitars, just singing and having a good time,” Kayla Brooks told KID NewsRadio.

Coldplay has long been a part of Brooks’ favorite bands and when she decided to come perform on Studio Cover Session, it only seemed natural to choose “Fix You” by Coldplay to perform.

” I just like the sound…and the lyrics that they have,” Brooks said. “It’s just always been one of my favorites.”

You can listen to and watch Brooks’ performance below.