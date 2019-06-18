IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Music has always been a part of Kayla Brooks’ life.
“We just always grew up listening to music, playing guitars, just singing and having a good time,” Kayla Brooks told KID NewsRadio.
Coldplay has long been a part of Brooks’ favorite bands and when she decided to come perform on Studio Cover Session, it only seemed natural to choose “Fix You” by Coldplay to perform.
” I just like the sound…and the lyrics that they have,” Brooks said. “It’s just always been one of my favorites.”
You can listen to and watch Brooks’ performance below.