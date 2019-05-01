Studio Cover Session: Kevin Matos sings “Follow Me” by Paul McCartney

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Kevin Matos hasn’t always been into music, but when he picked up a guitar 10 years ago he stumbled on a new hobby.

“Suddenly, one day I was strumming guitar and realized, ‘I’m not that bad at this,'” Kevin Matos told KID NewsRadio. “So, I just kind of started from there and worked on learning more instruments.”

Matos is studying computer engineering at BYU-Idaho, but also spends time treating restaurant goers to live music during the week.

“One of my friends who came to Rexburg at the same time as I did found this churro shop…and the owner there said he would be interested in having someone come every now and then to play some live music. So, she said, ‘Oh, I have a friend who plays guitar and would probably love to do that. So, he contacted me and ever since then, I think around since October or so, I’ve been playing once a week there.”

Matos sang “Follow Me,” by Paul McCartney during KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Session. You can view his performance below.