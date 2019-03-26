Studio Cover Session: Vox Meridian sings “Come Together” by The Beatles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Rexburg’s Got Talent winner and upcoming band Vox Meridian joined KID NewsRadio for Studio Cover Sessions on Friday, March 23.

Dallan Campbell, lead vocalist for Vox Meridian, told KID NewsRadio the band has been together for a few months and started with three friends.

“Me and Jeb and Abe have been playing together for a few months now and just recently, this past semester we had Aaron and Randy come in,” Campbell said. “We’ve just been playing for a couple months and we’ve done as many gigs as we can and it’s been really successful so far.”

As to their choice in band name, Campbell said the idea came from their regular band practices.

“We would always rehearse in the afternoon and so Vox Meridian actually means ‘voice of the afternoon,'” Campbell said.

You can view their performance of “Come Together” by The Beatles, below.

