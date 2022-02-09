SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – As east Idaho continues to grow, the small town of Sugar City is experiencing a large amount of move ins. Many who move in say they are attracted to the small city feel that Sugar City has to offer.

This feel and identity of a small town and keeping it intact is Sugar City’s Mayor Steven Adams main priority. He says it hopes to honor what makes his town what it is.

“I hope we always keep those unique characteristics. It’s part of what makes this a fun overall community,” Adams said.

Mayor Adams says growth makes it hard to keep the small town feel intact, but adapting some of the cities’ laws will allow for easier growth.

“But those changes are coming, and so we need to prepare now to manage that and not let it just kind of surprise us and then turn us against each other,” Adams said. “And I don’t think that’ll happen. I think the people out here are ready to plan ahead and make it work.”

He says what people consider downtown Sugar City won’t change as the area grows.

“I think the good news is this isn’t changing, but the things that happen around us are getting a lot closer,” he said.

As a way to adapt and prepare for the future, Mayor Adams and Sugar City have hired people experienced with helping cities adapt the zones that keep the area running smoothly and says these people have helped out a lot.

“That really has made a big difference because we get perspectives from other cities,” he said. “We get more people at the table to toss around ideas and brainstorm and think through what we’re doing. We also brought in a city attorney a couple of years ago who has a lot of land use experience, and he’s been really good to work with. And besides the people who we’ve already had the were doing a great job of volunteers, people and planning and zoning. We now have a better team.”

Mayor Adams says the people of Sugar City are adapting to the growth and working hard to keep what makes their city the way it is.

