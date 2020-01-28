Local News

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Sugar City Post Office is experiencing after-hours vandalism, and Postmaster Richard Miller is requesting your help.

“We are asking the public to report to the Sheriff’s office any vagrancy and vandalism they might see at the Sugar City Post Office after-hours,” said Postmaster Richard Miller, who has requested increased Sheriff’s patrols around the Post Office.

Miller said urinating in garbage cans, pop poured in garbage cans and thrown all over the floors and walls, smashed garbage cans and a cabinet door ripped off the garbage cabinet are only some of the acts of vandalism going on.

“If the vandalism continues we will have to lock the lobby doors after the Post Office closes at 4 p.m., which would be a real inconvenience to our Post Office Box customers. We don’t want to have to do that,” Miller said.

To report an act of vandalism or crime, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s office at 208-356-5426.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s assistance in helping to resolve this issue,” Miller said.