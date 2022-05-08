SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The windy weather didn’t stop the Sugar-Salem Diggers and South Fremont Cougars from putting on a show, as both teams battled for a spot in the state tournament.

South Fremont stuck first blood, jumping to a 2 – 0 lead going into the third inning.

But the Diggers got the bats rolling in the third inning to take the lead 3 -2.

In the top of the fourth, South Fremont tied it up. But the Diggers had another big inning thanks to Dawson McNelly’s two-run RBI double. Sugar-Salem would add one more run, making it 6 – 3.

At the top of the fifth, the wind robbed South Fremont’s Preston Stoddard of a grand slam. Stoddard crushed one over the head of the left fielder and took two hops to the fence. The three-run RBI double tied the game at six apiece.

Sugar-Salem answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth; Enough for the Diggers to punch their ticket to the 3A State Tournament, with a final score of 8 – 6.

