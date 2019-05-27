Sully, President George H.W. Bush's former service dog, visits WWII Memorial

Sully, former President George H.W. Bush’s former service dog, is doing his part on Memorial Day.

He’s visiting the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Sully has been helping provide therapy for military patients since Bush passed away.

In his Instagram post, the pup quoted his former best friend saying, “Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.”

The caption continued, “Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.”

